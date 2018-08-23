Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $12.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $230,202.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,376.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theresa E. Wagler sold 17,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $856,016.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,381 shares in the company, valued at $16,496,146.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,266,868. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2,523.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

