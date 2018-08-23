State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,704 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG stock opened at $111.80 on Thursday. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $95.19 and a 1 year high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.50%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $95,394.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $2,926,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,502 shares of company stock valued at $40,807,472 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

