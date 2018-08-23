State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.58 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,725,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,695,000 after acquiring an additional 652,875 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $79,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,679.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 16,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $705,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial cut National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NNN opened at $45.83 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.28.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.26). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

