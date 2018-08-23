State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Xerox Corp (XRX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Xerox were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,291,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,869 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,245,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,967,000 after purchasing an additional 69,168 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 99.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,941 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,224,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,029,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Xerox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xerox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In related news, Chairman Keith Cozza acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herve Tessler sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $431,239.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,861.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

