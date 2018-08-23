State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 650 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,030,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $77.50 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $79.91. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$68.51” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

