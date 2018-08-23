State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.68 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 75.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $69,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 37,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,604,943.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

