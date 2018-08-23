Stars Group (TSG) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a b rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Desjardins cut Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Stars Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG opened at $27.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.71. Stars Group has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.80 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,635,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,010 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter worth $154,275,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 347.8% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,237,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,996,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,580 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,118,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,803 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.