Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 3,806 Shares of Masco Corp (MAS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $255,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Masco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $38.89 on Thursday. Masco Corp has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Masco had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 490.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

