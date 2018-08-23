Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $975,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (CE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 93.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

NYSE CE opened at $116.75 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $118.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.76%.

In other Celanese news, EVP Peter G. Edwards sold 3,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $424,126.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

