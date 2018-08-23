Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,738,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 113,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total transaction of $5,958,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,214.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,328,694.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,190.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,867 shares of company stock worth $7,719,495 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $331.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.16.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $297.24 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $264.36 and a 1 year high of $360.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.