Stakenet (XSN) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003344 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Stakenet has a market cap of $15.41 million and $39,259.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.70 or 0.02145603 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001337 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016485 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 80,467,288 coins and its circulating supply is 70,760,409 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

