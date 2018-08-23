Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.29. 816,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,803. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.32 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 5.08%. analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1183 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (the ?Company?) is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.