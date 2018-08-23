Sprott (SII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.30

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 484845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SII. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprott from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

In related news, Director Kevin Lloyd Hibbert sold 50,000 shares of Sprott stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.07, for a total value of C$153,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 138,526 shares of company stock valued at $425,816 over the last quarter.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

