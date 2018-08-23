Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 68.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312,350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,351,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 907,352 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 201,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 120,092 shares during the period. Filament LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Filament LLC now owns 448,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 113,136 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 104,761 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of PHYS opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end trust. The Trust invests in unencumbered and fully allocated London Good Delivery (LGD) gold bars. The Trust was created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. The Trust invests in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated physical gold bullion and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.