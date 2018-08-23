SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1,549.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $56.21 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

