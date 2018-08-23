Sparks Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $438.00 (SPK)

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Sparks has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Sparks has a total market capitalization of $104,796.00 and approximately $438.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparks coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sparks alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000788 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003150 BTC.

About Sparks

SPK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Sparks’ total supply is 4,068,837 coins and its circulating supply is 3,236,118 coins. Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro . Sparks’ official website is www.sparkscoin.io

Buying and Selling Sparks

Sparks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.