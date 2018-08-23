Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONCE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised Spark Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. 13,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,357. Spark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.39.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 185.46%. analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

