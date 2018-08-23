Spark Investment Management LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in Consol Energy Inc (CEIX)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Consol Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 132,138 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $253,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CEIX opened at $41.82 on Thursday. Consol Energy Inc has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $370.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Consol Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

