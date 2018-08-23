Spark Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,275 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

In other news, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

BHGE stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $38.10.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Baker Hughes A GE’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.