Spark Investment Management LLC Buys 21,100 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Stitch Fix worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $35.38 on Thursday. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.67 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 84,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $2,086,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 31,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $611,892.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 999,921 shares of company stock valued at $28,181,162 over the last 90 days.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.