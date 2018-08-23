Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect WESCO International (WCC) Share Price

Press coverage about WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WESCO International earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.567812679603 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

WCC opened at $61.70 on Thursday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In related news, SVP Christine Ann Wolf purchased 1,690 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $81,889.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

