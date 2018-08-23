Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Harte Hanks (HHS) Stock Price

Media stories about Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harte Hanks earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 47.3074706084788 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

HHS traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.78. Harte Hanks has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HHS. Noble Financial set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harte Hanks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

