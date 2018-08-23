Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ignyta (RXDX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ignyta earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.5583194913798 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ RXDX opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ignyta has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Get Ignyta alerts:

Ignyta Company Profile

Ignyta, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on precision medicine in oncology. The Company is pursuing an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes various compounds, such as entrectinib, RXDX-105, taladegib and RXDX-106.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.