Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ignyta (RXDX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ignyta earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.5583194913798 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
NASDAQ RXDX opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ignyta has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $27.10.
Ignyta Company Profile
Read More: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Ignyta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.