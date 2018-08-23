Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Share Price

Headlines about Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ctrip.Com International earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.339295335526 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CTRP stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.63. Ctrip.Com International has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.55%. sell-side analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $52.82 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

