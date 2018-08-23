Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Atomera (ATOM) Share Price

Media coverage about Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atomera earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.3174533723452 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Atomera stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,117. Atomera has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

ATOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atomera in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

