Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Stock Price

News coverage about J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. J & J Snack Foods earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.877794319262 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

JJSF stock opened at $143.69 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $159.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $761,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,487.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

