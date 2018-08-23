Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Reeds (REED) Share Price

News stories about Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Reeds earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3639805442277 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Reeds alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reeds in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:REED traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 229,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,020. Reeds has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

About Reeds

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Reeds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reeds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.