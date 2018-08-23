Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Raytheon (RTN) Share Price

News articles about Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Raytheon earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.9338660483662 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

NYSE RTN traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.41. 1,342,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,408. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $177.20 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total transaction of $263,265.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,862 shares of company stock worth $607,518. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

