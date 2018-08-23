Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Share Price

Media coverage about Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ever-Glory International Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 45.262030832664 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ EVK traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.88. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

