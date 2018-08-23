Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Stock Price

News coverage about DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.6850676549797 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:DLR opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $127.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.15.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $754.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Zacks Investment Research cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.18.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $766,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,200,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,775 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

