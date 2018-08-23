Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Convergys (CVG) Share Price

Press coverage about Convergys (NYSE:CVG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Convergys earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.9919807148241 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE CVG opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. Convergys has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.83 million. Convergys had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.03%. equities analysts predict that Convergys will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Convergys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Convergys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

