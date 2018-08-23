Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mongodb (MDB) Share Price

News coverage about Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mongodb earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.7781650604975 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $66.45 on Thursday. Mongodb has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.19.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Mongodb and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $35,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $470,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,872,828. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Professional, Development Support, Ops and Cloud Manager. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr.

