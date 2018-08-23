Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Share Price

Headlines about Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sabra Health Care REIT earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.3425675009419 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $23.30 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 62.60% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $166.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.62 million. research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

