Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Xcel Energy (XEL) Stock Price

Press coverage about Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xcel Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.5515799721985 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Wolf sold 3,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $142,809.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

