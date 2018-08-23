Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ESCO Technologies (ESE) Stock Price

News stories about ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ESCO Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.907851220697 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:ESE opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $70.20.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.09%. equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $67.00 target price on ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 target price on ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions.

