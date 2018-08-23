Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Embraer (ERJ) Stock Price

News articles about Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Embraer earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 47.3601450542457 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.11.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Embraer had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERJ. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, July 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Embraer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

