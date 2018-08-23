Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Stock Price

Press coverage about Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alta Mesa Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.2343689872629 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alta Mesa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Alta Mesa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Alta Mesa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.89.

Alta Mesa Resources stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Alta Mesa Resources has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.93 million. Alta Mesa Resources’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Alta Mesa Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Alta Mesa Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L purchased 3,400,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $14,759,472.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

