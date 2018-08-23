Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Share Price

News stories about Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spark Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.5750044961644 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NASDAQ ONCE opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.39. Spark Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. equities research analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONCE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price objective on Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spark Therapeutics from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spark Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

