Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PPL (PPL) Share Price

Media stories about PPL (NYSE:PPL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PPL earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.5543066187232 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 18.08%. equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

