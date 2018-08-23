Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Flowserve (FLS) Stock Price

News coverage about Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flowserve earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.7117893808215 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, July 13th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on shares of Flowserve and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

