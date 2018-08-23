Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CUI Global (CUI) Share Price

News headlines about CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CUI Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.3328316887988 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get CUI Global alerts:

CUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

CUI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,693. CUI Global has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.23.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CUI Global had a negative net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. analysts anticipate that CUI Global will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for CUI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.