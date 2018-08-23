Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Shanda Games (GAME) Share Price

Headlines about Shanda Games (NASDAQ:GAME) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shanda Games earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 43.6406069719376 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shanda Games Company Profile

Shanda Games Limited (Shanda Games) is engaged in the development, operation, and publishing of online games, including both multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs or MMO games) and mobile games, as well as related businesses, principally in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC) and also in various other countries.

