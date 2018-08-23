Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Scholastic (SCHL) Stock Price

News articles about Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Scholastic earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 43.8086333466797 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SCHL stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $41.48. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,691. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.69. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHL. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, EVP Judith Newman sold 28,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,163,991.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,375.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,703. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

