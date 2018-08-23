Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Share Price

News stories about Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shell Midstream Partners earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.1709720595391 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 295.18% and a net margin of 74.14%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

In other news, Director Curtis R. Frasier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

