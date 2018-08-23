Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Stock Price

Media stories about Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orion Engineered Carbons earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.6233945006303 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 132.30%. The company had revenue of $391.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.