Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact OncoSec Medical (ONCS) Stock Price

News stories about OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OncoSec Medical earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.0156406313144 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 7,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,977. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.75. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.95.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

ONCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OncoSec Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

In other OncoSec Medical news, CFO Richard B. Slansky sold 84,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $118,127.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard B. Slansky sold 24,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $35,366.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,106 shares of company stock worth $419,658. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies in the United States. The company's investigational technology, ImmunoPulseis designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or tavo) for the treatment of cancer.

