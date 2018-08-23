Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Galena Biopharma (SLS) Share Price

News stories about Galena Biopharma (NYSE:SLS) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Galena Biopharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.9293860186798 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SLS stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,999. Galena Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Get Galena Biopharma alerts:

Galena Biopharma Company Profile

Develop biopharmaceuticals

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Galena Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galena Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.