Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TransDigm Group (TDG) Share Price

Media stories about TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TransDigm Group earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 44.7059270019931 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $357.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.96, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $249.57 and a 12 month high of $377.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.06 million. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In related news, EVP Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $1,695,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.53, for a total transaction of $3,425,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,700 shares of company stock worth $17,647,159. 11.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

