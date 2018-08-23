Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Imperva (IMPV) Share Price

News coverage about Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Imperva earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.4136009125588 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPV opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.54 and a beta of 1.68. Imperva has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Get Imperva alerts:

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. analysts predict that Imperva will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMPV. Oppenheimer lowered Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Imperva from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Imperva in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Imperva in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Imperva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.