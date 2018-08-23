Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Apergy (APY) Stock Price

Press coverage about Apergy (NYSE:APY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apergy earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.9872272915344 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

APY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Apergy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Apergy in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Apergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of APY stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Apergy has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $305.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.70 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Apergy will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $126,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

